Uttar Pradesh Weather Forecast For This Weekend: IMD Issues Alert for Thunderstorms, Rain In 36 UP Districts

Uttar Pradesh is set to witness a change in the weather. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert for light rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds across 36 districts between April 18 and 20.

According to the weather department, after a few days of dry and warm conditions, many parts of the state, especially in eastern and central Uttar Pradesh, are expected to experience thundershowers and strong winds, with speeds ranging from 30 to 50 kilometers per hour. The weather agency also warned of fluctuating temperatures and humid nights during this period.

Districts including Banda, Chitrakoot, Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Fatehpur, Sonbhadra, Mirzapur, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Kanpur Nagar, Saharanpur, Meerut, Bareilly, Jhansi, Lalitpur will experience changes in weather disruptions. The Terai belt is expected to see light showers on April 17, while eastern Uttar Pradesh will witness a higher likelihood of rain and thunderstorms from April 18 onward.

IMD lists 36 Districts That Will See Thunderstorms, Strong Winds

Banda Chitrakoot Kaushambi Prayagraj Fatehpur Sonbhadra Mirzapur Chandauli Varanasi Bhadohi Jaunpur Azamgarh Mau Ballia Deoria Gorakhpur Kushinagar Kanpur Nagar Kanpur Dehat Saharanpur Shamli Muzaffarnagar Bagpat Meerut Etawah Auraiya Bijnor Amroha Moradabad Rampur Bareilly Jalaun Hamirpur Mahoba Jhansi Lalitpur