Updated April 17th 2025, 12:55 IST

Uttar Pradesh Weather Forecast For This Weekend: IMD Issues Alert for Thunderstorms, Rain In 36 UP Districts

UP Weather News: Eastern and Central Uttar Pradesh are expected to experience thundershowers and strong winds with speed ranging from 30 to 50 km/hour.

Reported by: Moumita Mukherjee
UP Weather Forecast For This Weekend: IMD Issues Thunderstorms, Rain Alert In 36 Districts
Uttar Pradesh is set to witness a change in the weather. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert for light rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds across 36 districts between April 18 and 20.

According to the weather department, after a few days of dry and warm conditions, many parts of the state, especially in eastern and central Uttar Pradesh, are expected to experience thundershowers and strong winds, with speeds ranging from 30 to 50 kilometers per hour. The weather agency also warned of fluctuating temperatures and humid nights during this period.

Districts including Banda, Chitrakoot, Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Fatehpur, Sonbhadra, Mirzapur, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Kanpur Nagar, Saharanpur, Meerut, Bareilly, Jhansi, Lalitpur will experience changes in weather disruptions. The Terai belt is expected to see light showers on April 17, while eastern Uttar Pradesh will witness a higher likelihood of rain and thunderstorms from April 18 onward.

IMD lists 36 Districts That Will See Thunderstorms, Strong Winds

  1. Banda
  2. Chitrakoot
  3. Kaushambi
  4. Prayagraj
  5. Fatehpur
  6. Sonbhadra
  7. Mirzapur
  8. Chandauli
  9. Varanasi
  10. Bhadohi
  11. Jaunpur
  12. Azamgarh
  13. Mau
  14. Ballia
  15. Deoria
  16. Gorakhpur
  17. Kushinagar
  18. Kanpur Nagar
  19. Kanpur Dehat
  20. Saharanpur
  21. Shamli
  22. Muzaffarnagar
  23. Bagpat
  24. Meerut
  25. Etawah
  26. Auraiya
  27. Bijnor
  28. Amroha
  29. Moradabad
  30. Rampur
  31. Bareilly
  32. Jalaun
  33. Hamirpur
  34. Mahoba
  35. Jhansi 
  36. Lalitpur

The weather forecast also predicted that the night temperatures will remain unusually warm and humid in several districts, including Aligarh, Mathura, Hathras, Agra, Firozabad, and Etawah. Notably, temperatures have already started rising across the state. On Wednesday, Bulandshahr and Fatehpur recorded 40°C temperature, while Lucknow's maximum temperature of 37.4°C. The IMD has forecasted a gradual rise of 2-3 degrees Celsius in maximum temperatures over the next few days. The weather conditions in Uttar Pradesh are expected to stabilise across the eastern and western parts of the state by April 21.

Published April 17th 2025, 12:55 IST