Uttarakhand: 11 Workers Trapped, 8 Rescued in NHPC Tunnel After Landslide in Pithoragarh, Rescue Ops Underway

Pithoragarh: At least 11 workers are still trapped inside the tunnel of the underground NHPC power house in Ailagad, Dharchula block, Pithoragarh, after a massive landslide blocked the tunnel entrance. So far, eight workers have been safely evacuated.

According to the officials, the tunnel route was blocked due to the accumulation of a large amount of debris and stones. District Magistrate Vinod Goswami confirmed that quick relief and rescue operations are being conducted by the district administration with the joint efforts of Border Roads Organisation (BRO), NHPC, CISF, and NDRF teams.

Officials also confirmed that the area is being continuously cleared for continued safe evacuation. Adequate arrangements are made available even for those still trapped inside the tunnel.

The officials further clarified that there has been no major damage done to the Dhauliganga power station, dismissing misleading reports in circulation. SubDivisional Magistrate Dharchula Jitendra Verma confirmed and refuted the media's misleading claims of the damage.

Meanwhile, rescue teams are working hard to remove the debris that continues to flow over the tunnel mouth. District authorities and NHPC management, along with BRO, police, CISF, and revenue department officials, are monitoring the situation on the ground.

While lauding the personnel's efforts, the state government said disaster management and relief operations are being carried out on a war footing across Uttarakhand. Continuous efforts are being made to clear routes blocked by landslides and heavy rains. Out of 1,827 obstructed roads, 1,747 have already been reopened, while work is in progress on the remaining 80. Officials said traffic movement has been restored on 95.62% of the affected routes.