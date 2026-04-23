Uttarakhand: 8 Killed as Vehicle Plunges into Gorge in Tehri Garhwal

Tehri Garhwal: Eight people lost their lives after a vehicle went out of control and fell into a deep gorge in Uttarakhand's Tehri Garhwal district on Thursday, officials said. According to the Tehri district administration, the vehicle plunged nearly 300 metres deep near Nail on the Chamba-Koti road in Chamba block.

The injured have been brought to District Hospital Baurari, where Dr. Amit Rai, CMS of DH Baurari, informed ANI that they are undergoing treatment and are reported to be out of danger. SDM Ghansali Alkesh Naudiyal said, "There were 11 people. Due to the accident, two individuals sustained injuries, while eight lost their lives. The two injured individuals have been admitted to the District Hospital here. Both are reported to be in stable condition. The post-mortem examinations are underway."

Soon after the incident was reported, teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Health Department, and police rushed to the spot and launched rescue operations on a war footing. District Magistrate Nitika Khandelwal, Tehri MLA Kishore Upadhyay, and SSP Shweta Chaubey are present at the incident site and are monitoring the ongoing relief and rescue efforts.

The administration has directed concerned officials to ensure prompt medical treatment for the injured and to make all necessary arrangements. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has expressed deep grief over the accident. Taking to X, CM Dhami wrote, "We have received the extremely distressing news of a vehicle accident on the Nail-Koti Colony route under the Chamba area of Tehri Garhwal district. I pray to God that the souls of those who lost their lives in the accident attain a place at His divine feet, and that He grant strength to the bereaved families to endure this immense sorrow."

Advertisement

"Instructions have been issued to the district administration for the proper treatment of the injured and prayed for their speedy recovery. I pray to Baba Kedar for the swift recovery of the injured," he added.

ALSO READ: Bikaji Founder Shiv Ratan Agarwal Passes Away at 75