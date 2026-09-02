Uttarakhand braces for heavy rain, thunderstorms as IMD issues orange alert in 3 districts

Dehradun: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in Dehradun, Nainital and Bageshwar districts of Uttarakhand on Wednesday, while a yellow alert has been issued for the remaining districts.

The weather department has warned of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and intense to very intense spells of rain at isolated places across the state. Light to moderate rainfall is likely to continue at several places in Uttarakhand until September 7.

In Rudraprayag district, heavy and continuous rainfall continues to lash several areas, while dense fog has enveloped the hilly regions, significantly reducing visibility.

The combination of rain and fog has disrupted travel in the district, causing difficulties for local residents. The adverse weather has also affected normal life in rural areas, where persistent rainfall and excessive soil moisture have brought agricultural activities to a halt.

Advertisement

According to the IMD forecast, heavy rain is likely at isolated places in several districts on Thursday, including Dehradun, Tehri, Uttarkashi, Nainital, Champawat, Udham Singh Nagar, Pithoragarh and Bageshwar. Thunderstorms with lightning and intense to very intense spells of rain are likely across all districts.

On September 4, heavy rain is likely at isolated places in Nainital, Champawat, Dehradun, Haridwar and Bageshwar, while thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and intense to very intense spells of rain are expected across the state.

Advertisement

On September 5, heavy rain is likely at isolated places in Dehradun, Haridwar and Pauri districts. Thunderstorms with lightning and intense to very intense spells of rain are likely at isolated places in all districts of Uttarakhand.

On Tuesday, the Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority (USDMA) issued a red alert for heavy to extremely heavy rainfall across parts of the State till 10 am on September 2.

According to the alert, very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and intense spells of rain, is likely for the next 18 hours from 3:58 pm today, as per the disaster management authority.

Areas likely to be affected include Chaukhutiya, Bhikiyasen, Ranikhet, Bhanoli, Katarmal, Jainti, Ramnagar, Bhimtal, Haldwani, Mukteshwar, Kotabagh, Bhawali and Dwarahat, along with adjoining areas.