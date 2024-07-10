Published 14:14 IST, July 10th 2024

26.99% Voter Turnout in Uttarakhand's Manglaur, 21.20% in Badrinath Assembly Bypoll Till 11 am

A voter turnout of 26.99 per cent was recorded in Manglaur assembly bypoll and 21.20 per cent in Badrinath assembly bypoll in Uttarakhand till 11 am.