Published 14:14 IST, July 10th 2024
26.99% Voter Turnout in Uttarakhand's Manglaur, 21.20% in Badrinath Assembly Bypoll Till 11 am
A voter turnout of 26.99 per cent was recorded in Manglaur assembly bypoll and 21.20 per cent in Badrinath assembly bypoll in Uttarakhand till 11 am.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
26.99% Voter Turnout in Uttarakhand's Manglaur, 21.20% in Badrinath Assembly Bypoll Till 11 am | Image: X@ANI
