Uttarakhand Cracks Down on Illegal Madrasas: Over 170 Sealed, More Under Probe in CM Dhami’s Law, Order Drive | Image: X

Dehradun: In a massive state-wide operation, the Uttarakhand government under Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami sealed over 170 illegal madrasas across various districts, sending a strong message against unlawful and radical activities disguised as educational practices.

On Sunday, the administration sealed 14 illegal madrasas in Haldwani, located in the Nainital district.

These actions were part of a larger, coordinated crackdown launched by the state government after intensive surveys revealed that several madrasas were operating without valid registration and failed to meet basic safety and educational standards.

According to official data, the number of madrasas sealed district-wise stood at:

Udham Singh Nagar: 65 Haridwar: 43 Dehradun: 44 Nainital: 18 Pauri: 02 Almora: 01 Total sealed: 173

Special teams formed by the government conducted surveys and submitted detailed reports to district administrations.

Based on these findings, authorities will move quickly to shut down institutions operating without authorization or involved in suspicious activities.

The focus of the drive remained on sensitive areas such as Vanbhulpura in Haldwani, Haridwar, and Dehradun — all flagged for being potential hotspots of illegal activity.

Officials confirmed that in many cases, no construction approvals had been taken, and mandatory compliance to educational norms was missing.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami firmly stated, “Extremism will not be allowed under the guise of madrasas. Institutions which lead children towards radicalism in the name of education will not be tolerated under any circumstances.”

Govt Prioritize To Ensure Legally-Register Institutions

He added that his government’s priority is to ensure legally-registered, transparent, and accountable educational institutions across the state. He emphasized that the goal is not just to shut down illegal madrasas, but to uphold law and order and protect the social fabric of Uttarakhand.

“Uttarakhand will not be allowed to become a hub for illegal, unconstitutional, or divisive activities. We are committed to ensuring that every educational institution works within the framework of the law,” said Dhami.

The CM also made it clear that the investigation and crackdown will continue, and further action will be taken if more violations are uncovered during the ongoing probe.