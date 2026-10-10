4.2-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Uttarkashi In Uttarakhand, Second Quake In State On Saturday

New Delhi: A 4.2-magnitude earthquake struck Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district on Saturday evening, October 10, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). No reports of injuries or damage to property had emerged at the time of filing this report.

The earthquake occurred at 8:07 pm, with the NCS recording its depth at 11 kilometres. The seismic event was recorded at latitude 30.744° North and longitude 78.414° East, according to the agency's data.

The NCS shared the earthquake details on social media, identifying Uttarkashi in Uttarakhand as the location of the tremor.

Second Earthquake In Uttarakhand On Saturday

The earthquake in Uttarkashi was the second seismic event reported in Uttarakhand on Saturday. Earlier in the afternoon, a 2.8-magnitude earthquake was recorded in Bageshwar district at 3:40 pm.

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According to the NCS, the Bageshwar earthquake occurred at a depth of five kilometres. The tremor was recorded at latitude 30.005° North and longitude 79.950° East.

The two earthquakes were reported in different districts of Uttarakhand within a span of approximately four-and-a-half hours.

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4.9-Magnitude Earthquake Hit Chamoli On October 6

The latest tremor comes days after a 4.9-magnitude earthquake struck Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on October 6 at around 10:20 pm. Tremors from that earthquake were also felt in Delhi and adjoining areas, triggering concern among residents.

Several people reported experiencing the tremors, with some describing movement inside their homes and buildings.