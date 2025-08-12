Uttarakhand Is Expecting Heavy Rainfall; IMD Issues Red, Orange, And Yellow Alerts For Coming Week

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a combination of red, orange, and yellow alerts for the upcoming week, putting the state of Uttarakhand on high alert due to heavy to extremely heavy rainfall forecasts.

The possibility of extreme weather, which is especially dangerous given the state's hilly terrain, is the reason for this preventative action. In order to reduce the risks, authorities have acted quickly, closing schools in impacted districts like Dehradun and halting the Kedarnath Yatra for three days.

Comprehending the Alert System

The IMD's color-coded notifications offer a visible warning system that makes it easy for the general people to understand how serious a meteorological event is:

Red Alert :The strongest warning level, this one means "Take Action." It denotes exceptionally high rainfall (more than 204.5 mm in a 24-hour period) that is extremely dangerous to people and property and is likely to cause widespread flooding, landslides, and major disruptions.

Orange Alert :The message of this alert is “Be Prepared.” Road closures, power outages, and floods may result from the heavy to very high rainfall (115.6 mm to 204.4 mm in a 24-hour period) that prompted the warning. Residents are advised to take precautions and be prepared for any effects.

Yellow Alert : This alert's lowest level, a "Be Aware" alert, warns of moderate to heavy rain that may create minor inconveniences including traffic jams and waterlogging. It motivates people to keep themselves informed and carefully arrange their activities.

Hazards and Precautions