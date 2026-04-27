Uttarakhand Minister's Son's Wedding Plans in Rajaji Tiger Reserve Spark Controversy Over Wildlife Norms

Dehradun: Preparations for the wedding of the son of Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Khajan Dass at a temple inside the core zone of Rajaji Tiger Reserve (RTR) have triggered a major row, with the state Forest Department removing elaborate setups and registering a case for alleged violations of forest and wildlife protection laws.

The event involved Anuj, son of Social Welfare Minister Khajan Dass (BJP), and was planned at the ancient Sureshwari Devi Temple in the Haridwar range of the reserve. Photos and videos circulating on social media showed large-scale arrangements, including tents (pandals), stages, tables, chairs, air coolers, generators, water tankers, and other equipment being set up in the ecologically sensitive core area, known as a critical wildlife corridor for elephants and tigers.

Forest officials acted swiftly after the visuals went viral. The department dismantled the setups on Saturday night and lodged a forest crime case against two office-bearers of the Sureshwari Devi Temple Committee under relevant provisions of the Forest Act and Wildlife Protection Act for allowing the event without mandatory permissions. Officials emphasized that no formal approval was sought or granted for such commercial-scale activities inside the protected tiger reserve.

In response to the objections raised by the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (HoFF) Ranjan Kumar Mishra and park authorities, Minister Dass cooperated by shifting the marriage reception outside the reserve to a farmhouse in Rishikesh. According to reports, a low-key wedding ceremony took place on Sunday afternoon at the temple itself, limited to prayers, traditional nuptial rounds (pheras), and a small gathering of about 50-60 people, with no music, noise, or elaborate arrangements.

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Minister Dass defended the choice of venue, stating that his family has visited the Sureshwari Devi Temple for over 11 years due to deep personal faith. He noted that his son's health had reportedly improved after blessings at the temple, motivating the wish to hold part of the ceremony there. Dass claimed he had verbally informed a senior forest official and even alleged verbal consent from the Director of Forests, dismissing the backlash as a "political conspiracy" aimed at maligning him. Temple committee representatives echoed that the intent was for a simple event.

Conservationists and local activists raised concerns over potential disturbance to wildlife in the core zone, where any large gathering or infrastructure could impact animal movement and habitat. The incident has highlighted ongoing debates about balancing religious and cultural access to temples located within protected areas with strict environmental regulations.

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