Uttarakhand Weather Update: IMD Issues ‘Very Heavy Rainfall’ Alert

Uttarakhand News: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for multiple districts in Uttarakhand, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall and thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds over the next few days.

Affected Districts

Districts affected by the heavy rain and cloud bust are Dehradun, Nainital, Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, Bageshwar, Pithoragarh, Champawat, and Udham Singh Nagar.

IMD Issues Alert

Heavy rainfall is expected between August 5 and 6, with isolated extremely heavy showers possible.

Uttarakhand Disaster

The IMD and State Disaster Management Authority have warned of landslides, flash floods, and waterlogging, especially in hilly terrain.

Uttarakhand School Close

In Dehradun, schools up to Class 12 and Anganwadi centers were closed as a precaution after an 11-year-old boy drowned in waterlogged Khamaria village in Udham Singh Nagar due to continuous rain.

According to weather updates the intense rainfall is being driven by a western disturbance impacting the Himalayan region.

Uttarakhand Weather Update

IMD also alerted for multiple cyclonic circulations over the Bay of Bengal and adjoining regions.

Alert For Residents and Tourists

Authorities have issued advisory to avoid unnecessary travel, especially in landslide-prone areas.