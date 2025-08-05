Uttarkashi Cloudburst: CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Leads War-Footing Emergency Response, Relief Ops in Full Swing

Uttarkashi: A massive cloudburst has struck at the Kheer Ganga area of Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand, leading to devastating floods. The Dharali market has been hit hard, as debris and a strong current swept through the area, leaving behind scenes of huge destruction. A team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Forces(SDRF) undertake rescue operations. Following the incident, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami shared on X(formerly Twitter) that he is in constant contact with senior officials and monitoring the situation closely.

Rescue Operations On A War Footing: Uttrakhand CM

Sharing the extent of the disaster, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Kumar Dhami wrote on X, “The news of heavy damage caused by a cloudburst in the Dharali (Uttarkashi) region is extremely sad and distressing. SDRF, NDRF, district administration, and other related teams are engaged in relief and rescue operations on a war footing.”

CM Dhami further assured citizens, “In this regard, I am in constant contact with senior officials, and the situation is being closely monitored. I pray to God for everyone's safety.”

Uttarkashi village washed away in seconds after cloudburst devastation

A cloudburst in Khir Gadh caused water levels to rise, sending debris crashing into the Dharali market. Several houses and a hotel suffered severe damage. The district administration has confirmed that four people lost their lives in the incident. As per reports, around 12 workers are also feared to be trapped under the debris.