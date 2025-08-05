Uttarkashi Cloudburst: CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Leads War-Footing Emergency Response, Relief Ops in Full Swing

Updated 5 August 2025 at 15:51 IST
Uttarkashi: A massive cloudburst has struck at the Kheer Ganga area of Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand, leading to devastating floods. The Dharali market has been hit hard, as debris and a strong current swept through the area, leaving behind scenes of huge destruction. A team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Forces(SDRF) undertake rescue operations. Following the incident, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami shared on X(formerly Twitter) that he is in constant contact with senior officials and monitoring the situation closely.
Sharing the extent of the disaster, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Kumar Dhami wrote on X, “The news of heavy damage caused by a cloudburst in the Dharali (Uttarkashi) region is extremely sad and distressing. SDRF, NDRF, district administration, and other related teams are engaged in relief and rescue operations on a war footing.”
CM Dhami further assured citizens, “In this regard, I am in constant contact with senior officials, and the situation is being closely monitored. I pray to God for everyone's safety.”
A cloudburst in Khir Gadh caused water levels to rise, sending debris crashing into the Dharali market. Several houses and a hotel suffered severe damage. The district administration has confirmed that four people lost their lives in the incident. As per reports, around 12 workers are also feared to be trapped under the debris.
District Magistrate Prashant Kumar Arya has rushed to the site to personally monitor the rescue efforts. Rescue teams, including Army personnel from Harsil, as well as police and SDRF units, have been sent to Bhatwari. However, ongoing heavy rain continues to hinder the relief work. Senior officials have urged people to stay indoors, remain calm, and assured that all possible safety measures are being taken.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published 5 August 2025 at 15:17 IST