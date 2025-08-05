Uttarkashi Cloudburst Tragedy: Massive Destruction Caused with Over 10 Workers Buried, 4 Deaths Feared in Kheer Ganga

Updated 5 August 2025 at 15:33 IST
Uttarkashi witnessed a tragic day with a cloudburst taking place today, with massive destruction feared around the Kheer Ganaga area. The rescue operations are underway with heavy damage caused due to the alarming water level in Kheer Ganga River in Dharali. There are reports of hotels being razed to the ground. The district administration has confirmed the death of four people and 12 workers buried in debris.
The incessant rain turned into a massive disaster when a cloudburst happened in the Dharali (Uttarkashi) region, causing the water level to rise dangerously in the Kheer Ganga stream.
The news of heavy damage caused by a cloudburst in the Dharali (Uttarkashi) region is extremely sad and distressing. SDRF, NDRF, district administration, and other related teams are engaged in relief and rescue operations on a war footing. In this regard, I am in constant contact with senior officials, and the situation is being closely monitored. I pray to God for everyone's safety,” Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami posted on X.
The raging waters of Kheer Ganga brought along with it the debris in Dharali market, which has caused massive destruction in the area. Confirming the scale of the disaster, the Uttarkashi Police shared an official update on X (formerly Twitter), stating that rescue and relief operations are underway with teams from the police, SDRF, army, and other emergency services deployed to the affected areas. Authorities have also issued safety advisories, urging residents to stay away from riverbanks and take extra precautions to protect children and livestock. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami assured the public via social media that he is in constant communication with senior officials and is closely monitoring the evolving situation.
Published 5 August 2025 at 15:27 IST