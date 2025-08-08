Uttarkashi Flash Flood: ISRO Satellite Images Reveal Before-and-After Devastation in Dharali Village

Uttarkashi: New satellite images released by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) show the massive scale of destruction caused by the recent flash floods in the Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand.

The images, taken on August 7 by ISRO's Cartosat-2S satellite, reveal how mud, rocks, and debris have covered large parts of Dharali village, near the point where the Kheer Gad stream joins the Bhagirathi river.

According to ISRO’s National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC), which conducted a rapid assessment, the flash floods created a huge fan-shaped deposit of debris, spreading over 20 hectares (750 metres by 450 metres). When compared with earlier images from June 13, the changes are stark river channels have widened, and several buildings have disappeared, likely submerged or swept away by the force of the water and debris.

“A number of buildings appear to be submerged with mud and debris in Dharali village. The satellite images will help rescue teams reach affected areas and restore connectivity,” ISRO said in a statement.

Scientists Still Investigating the Cause

While many initially suspected a cloudburst to have triggered the disaster, ISRO said the exact cause is still being investigated. So far, there is no confirmed evidence pointing to a specific event.

Another agency, Suhora Technologies, based in Uttar Pradesh, also studied the disaster using satellite data. It ruled out a Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) as the cause, saying there was no glacial lake present upstream of Dharali village. The firm used Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) imagery captured just before midnight on August 5 to conduct its analysis.

Lives Lost, Many Still Missing

The flash floods hit on Tuesday, heavily affecting Dharali and Harsil villages. The rushing waters destroyed homes, roads, bridges, and other infrastructure. At least six people have died, and several others are still missing.

Rescue operations are ongoing, but heavy rainfall is making the task difficult.