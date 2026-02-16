Violent Clash Rocks Kanpur University, Several Injured

Kanpur: Tension gripped Kanpur after a violent clash broke out between two groups of students at the Chandrashekhar Azad University of Agriculture and Technology late on February 14.

Several students sustained head injuries after being attacked with sticks and rods during the scuffle, which was caught on camera and has since gone viral on social media.

The incident took place within the jurisdiction of Nawabganj police station. According to preliminary reports, a minor argument erupted between students of the Agribusiness Management department and PhD scholars on campus. What began as a verbal spat quickly escalated into a full-blown physical confrontation.

Eyewitnesses said students were seen chasing and assaulting each other with wooden sticks and metal rods. The viral video shows chaos unfolding on the university premises as bystanders attempted to intervene.

Police personnel rushed to the spot after receiving information and brought the situation under control. The injured students were shifted to the district hospital for medical treatment. Their condition is reported to be stable.

However, no formal legal action has been initiated so far as neither group has filed a written complaint. Police officials said they are examining the viral footage and conducting a preliminary inquiry into the matter.

