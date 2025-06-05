No Electricity in Vadodara! MGVCL Announces Scheduled Power Cuts from June 6-13, Check Affected Areas

MGVCL announces scheduled power cut in parts of Vadodara from June 6–13 | Image: Social Media

Vadodara: MGVCL (Madhya Gujarat Vij Company Limited) has announced a scheduled power outage in various parts of Vadodara from June 6th to June 13th, due to essential maintenance work on power lines. The power supply will be suspended in certain areas from 8:00 AM to 10:00 AM each day.

Once the maintenance work is completed, MGVCL assured that the power supply will be restored without prior notice.

Here is the list of affected areas:

June 6th: Suncity Feeder (Manjalpur Subdivision): Affected areas include Suncity Paradise, Sun Enclave, Suncity Exotica, Khodiyarnagar, Suryadarshan Township, Woods Villa, and nearby areas including Four Square and Railway Quarters.

Pressure Tank Feeder (Tarsali Subdivision): Affected areas include Tarsali Substation, Sharadnagar, Vishalnagar, ITI, Ashish Park, Water Tank, Sewage Pumping, Parishram, Reva Park, Shilp Residency, Amarsraddha Society, Sakar, and surrounding areas.

June 9th: Sakar Feeder (Tarsali Subdivision): Affected areas include Water Tank, Sewage Pumping, Kapileshwar Society, Kamla Park Society, Kamla Park Shopping, Reva Park, Ashish Park, Marutidham, Chandranagar, Durgeshwari Society, Omkar Moti, Harinagar, Rajanand Dwelling, Sakar, Shipal Magnum, Amarsraddha Society, Shilp Residency, Gurunanak School, BSU Awas Residency, Darshanam Pearl, and nearby areas.

June 10th: Tulsidham Feeder (Manjalpur Subdivision): Affected areas include Balaji Apartment, Gurukrupa Society, Triveni Park, Kunj Kutir, Rutukalas Complex, Swami Suryanarayan Nagar, Saraswati Complex, Sahajanand Flats, Panchshil School, Eva Mall, Sanskar Nagar, Stella Mary School area, Banker Hospital, Shantikunj-2, and nearby locations.

June 11th: Highway Feeder (Tarsali Subdivision): Affected areas include Tarsali Substation, Desainagar, Tarsali Lake, Tarsali Bypass, Tarsali Township, Ardashnagar, Navinagari, Himmatnagar, Darshanam Eco Area, Kuber Lifestyle, Tarsali Village, Dhanvav Road, Vadadala Road, Teerth Exotica, Hari Darshan, Avadh, Govardhan Bungalows, Pratham Paradise, and surrounding areas.

June 13th: Gold City Feeder (Tarsali Subdivision): Affected areas include Tarsali Substation, Vijay Nagar, Tejal Park, Dadunagar, Madhav Park, Upakiran, DJ Petrol Pump, Sawariya Marble, Dawat Hotel, Sarvottam Hotel, Legend Hotel, Akshar Vihar, R.K. Puram, Gold City Society, Dhanlaxmi Society, and nearby areas of Akshar Vintage.