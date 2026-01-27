Vadodara Tragedy: Pedestrian Dies After Being Hit By Crane

Vadodara: A man was killed after being hit by a crane on the busy road connecting Makarpura Depot to the Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC) area in Vadodara on Tuesday, triggering massive furore and a major traffic disruption in the area.

According to police, the victim was walking along the roadside when a crane allegedly hit him. The impact was severe, and the man succumbed at the scene before any medical assistance could be provided. The deceased has not been identified yet.

CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced showing the crane moving along the stretch moments before the accident. The visuals have gone viral, raising questions over reckless driving among other safety concerns on congested city roads. The clip shows the crane hitting and then crushing the man within seconds. Following the incident, heavy traffic congestion was reported on the Makarpura–GIDC route, with vehicles piling up for several kilometres. Police personnel rushed to the spot promptly.

Further investigation is underway to determine the exact circumstances leading to the accident. According to reports, CCTV footage and eyewitness accounts are being examined as part of the probe. Authorities said further action would be taken based on the findings of the probe.

Advertisement