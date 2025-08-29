Vaishno Devi Landslide: Indian Army Constructs New Bridge, Probe Committee Formed To Ascertain Cause

In a significant development in the Vaishno Devi landslide incident, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has ordered the formation of a high-level three-member committee, headed by ACS Jal Shakti Shaleen Kabra, to investigate the causes of the tragic landslide near Ardhkuwari on the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi track on August 26, according to a statement from the Lieutenant Governor's Secretariat.

The committee includes Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar, and Inspector General of Police (IGP) Jammu, Bhim Sen Tuti, as its other two members, the statement added.

The committee is tasked with thoroughly examining the causes of the incident and identifying any lapses. It will also evaluate the rescue and relief measures undertaken immediately after the landslide.

Additionally, the committee will recommend appropriate Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

The committee is required to submit its report to the Lieutenant Governor within two weeks.

Indian Army Press Briefing

The Indian Army held a press briefing, announcing that a new Bailey bridge, measuring 110 feet in length, was constructed within 12 hours of the tragedy at Vaishno Devi.

Major General Mukesh Bhanwala, General Officer Commanding, Tiger Division made this announcement.

The Indian Army has also begun constructing a Bailey bridge over the River Tawi in Jammu after a portion of the fourth bridge was washed away due to heavy rainfall and rising river levels earlier this week, an official stated.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Farooq Qaiser reported that the incident occurred on Tuesday when part of the fourth bridge on the Tawi River in Jammu collapsed due to rising water levels.

"A portion of the bridge collapsed on August 26. One-way traffic is operational between Satwari Chowk and Asia Crossing. Many personnel are working on the restoration," he said.

Meanwhile, in the pilgrimage town of Katra, heavy rainfall has led to misty conditions, with the Trikuta Hills—home to the revered Mata Vaishno Devi shrine—covered in a blanket of clouds.

BRO Engaged In Road Clearance Operations

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has commenced road clearance operations in the Pir Panjal mountain range following rainfall and flash floods that caused landslides and disrupted connectivity in Rajouri district. Additionally, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued weather alerts for several parts of Jammu and Kashmir.

IMD Alerts

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Friday in Poonch, Reasi, Rajouri, Kishtwar, and Udhampur districts, predicting thunderstorms and lightning. An orange alert has been issued for Saturday and Sunday in Poonch, Kishtwar, Jammu, Ramban, and Udhampur, indicating the possibility of heavier rainfall.

Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board's Statement

The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) expressed profound grief over the tragic loss of pilgrims’ lives in the natural disaster on August 26 and clarified factual details to counter misleading media reports, an official said.

In a statement, the SMVDSB said, "A few media reports have been circulating since yesterday alleging that the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra was allowed to proceed in complete disregard of weather advisories, compromising pilgrim safety. The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board expresses deep sorrow and pain at the unfortunate loss of lives in the natural disaster on August 26 and places on record the correct factual position to dispel the misleading impression created by these reports. The Board categorically denies these allegations as false and baseless."

"The weather conditions were clear and conducive for pilgrimage on the morning of August 26 until around 10:00 AM, during which time the yatra proceeded normally, and helicopter services operated seamlessly. The Board had made elaborate arrangements, positioning its enforcement staff and Disaster Management Task Force along the entire track as per its established standard operating procedures," the statement added.

The Board closely monitored weather updates, and upon receiving a forecast for moderate rains, registrations were immediately suspended. Most pilgrims were moving down the track after completing darshan at the Holy Cave Shrine, and thousands completed their pilgrimage back to Katra smoothly, the statement noted.

The new track between Katra and Adhkwari (via Tarakote), which is susceptible to landslides and weather-related disruptions, had been closed since August 24 in the interest of pilgrim safety. The old track, generally secure and less prone to slides or shooting stones (having stabilized over decades), was kept open for pilgrim movement with close monitoring of weather conditions.

The yatra on this track was suspended by 12:00 noon on August 26 following a specific weather advisory. The Shrine Board’s Disaster Management Task Force, spread along the track, responded swiftly in coordination with the District Administration, Reasi, J&K Police, CRPF, Army, NDRF, SDRF, and volunteers, launching evacuation and relief operations. Eighteen injured pilgrims were safely evacuated and shifted to the Shrine Board’s Hospital at Kakryal for superspecialty care after receiving first aid along the track.

Stranded pilgrims were safely evacuated to Katra via the Tarakote Marg by the evening of August 26. Simultaneously, debris clearance, slope inspection, and stabilization were undertaken on a war footing. Over the years, the Board has taken concerted steps to implement slope stabilization and mountain-binding activities. Robust shelter sheds to protect against stray shooting stones have been installed along nearly the entire track.

The Board reiterated that every reasonable precaution was taken based on weather forecasts. The unfortunate cloudburst, resulting in the loss of precious lives, was not humanly foreseeable and was beyond anyone’s control. The Board has consistently acted in line with official weather forecasts and advisories, prioritizing the safety and well-being of pilgrims.