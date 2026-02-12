Valley Of The Kings: Centuries-Old Indian Inscriptions Found On Royal Tombs of Pharaohs In Egypt | Image: Republic

Cairo: A fascinating discovery has been made in the Valley of the Kings, Egypt, where centuries-old inscriptions in Indian languages have been found on royal tombs of pharaohs. The Tamil-Brahmi and Prakrit inscriptions have been discovered by Swiss scholar Ingo Strauch on tombs that date back to 1600 BC. What is the mystery behind this discovery?

Who Engraved The Inscriptions?

2000 years ago, a Tamil trader is said to have gone to Egypt and engraved his name on as many as five tombs in the Valley of the Kings.

The tombs include several names, including 'Chikai Korran'. While ‘Chikai’ means crown, ‘Korran’ means a leader.

What Does The Inscriptions Suggest?

The inscriptions suggest that Tamil merchants ventured deep into Egypt as explorers or as tourists centuries ago.