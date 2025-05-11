Valour of Indian Army Heard Even in Rawalpindi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Operation Sindoor

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday lauded ‘Operation Sindoor’, stating that the might of the Indian Army resonated even in Pakistan’s Rawalpindi, where the Pakistani Army Headquarters is located.

“We not only targeted military bases near the border, but the echo of the Indian Armed Forces was heard even in Rawalpindi, where the Pakistani Army Headquarters is located,” Singh said during the inauguration of the BrahMos Aerospace Integration and Testing Facility in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow via video conferencing.

“Operation Sindoor is not just a military action, but a symbol of India’s political, social, and strategic will. This operation is also a demonstration of India’s strong resolve against terrorism, as well as the capability and determination of our military power. We have shown that whenever India takes action against terrorism, even land across the border will not be safe for terrorists and their masters,” he added.

Operation Sindoor, under which India carried out military strikes at nine locations in Pakistan, stands as a testament to the nation’s defence capabilities.

Speaking about the power of the BrahMos missile, Singh said, “As far as BrahMos is concerned, you all know that it is one of the world’s fastest supersonic cruise missiles. BrahMos is not just a weapon; it is a message in itself—a message of the strength of our armed forces, and of our deterrence towards the enemy.”

“Our dream is that Uttar Pradesh should be known as the world’s top defence production and export destination. I believe that the BrahMos facility being inaugurated today will be the pride of the UP Defence Corridor. This is not only Uttar Pradesh’s but also the country’s largest BrahMos integration facility,” Singh added.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced the allotment of 200 acres of land in the state for the BrahMos missile production unit in Lucknow, underscoring his government’s commitment to national security and self-reliance in defence production.

What Is BrahMos Missile?

According to the official website of BrahMos Aerospace, BrahMos is the first supersonic cruise missile known to be in service.

A joint venture between India and Russia, its name is derived from the Brahmaputra River in India and the Moskva River in Russia.

The BrahMos missile can be launched from land, sea, or air, and has a range of 290 to 400 kilometers with a top speed of Mach 2.8.