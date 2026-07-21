Vandalism Of Vehicles, Stone Pelting: Delhi Police Lodges FIR Over CJP Violence in Delhi's Connaught Place

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Tuesday registered an FIR at the Connaught Place Police Station following the violence and vehicle vandalism that erupted during the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest march in the capital on Monday, which was held to demand accountability over the NEET paper leak.

According to reports, the Delhi Police stated that the complaint has been filed against ‘unidentified individuals’ in this regard.

The complaint comes on the heels of Monday's protests, during which authorities reported that over 118 police personnel- including multiple senior officers- sustained injuries and 70 demonstrators were detained.

'Sansad Chalo March'

Notably, the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) ‘Sansad Chalo’ march from Jantar Mantar towards Parliament descended into violence in New Delhi, prompting police to use tear gas and lathi charges to disperse the crowd.

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In addition, as the demonstration lacked the necessary permission to take place near Parliament Street, police moved in to stop the advance. Security forces deployed tear gas and resorted to a lathi-charge (baton-charge) after protesters allegedly tried to breach the barricades.

In retaliation, demonstrators began pelting stones at the officers stationed along the defensive lines. The standoff quickly spilled over onto several approach roads, continuing well into the evening before police successfully brought the situation under control.

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What Delhi Police Said

The Delhi Police issued a statement accusing CJP protesters of exhibiting aggressive, violent, and unruly conduct by assaulting security personnel, vandalizing public property, and damaging government vehicles, as per reports.

"During today's protest by CJP in the New Delhi area, the protesters displayed unruly, aggressive and violent behaviour. Despite repeated warnings and lawful directions issued by the police, they refused to disperse and deliberately violated the prohibitory orders in force," the police said in the statement.

"During the scuffle, around 60 protesters were also reported to get injured. The medico-legal examination (MLC) of the remaining injured police personnel is underway," stated reports.

Police reported that the young demonstrators also inflicted widespread damage on public property.

Masked rioters to be identified

To identify the perpetrators, the police are also conducting an in-depth investigation using CCTV and mobile phone footage. Law enforcement personnel are fully engaged in tracking down the accused based on all available digital evidence.

Republic Bharat has accessed the specific videos that the police are currently using to identify the rioters. The police have secured approximately 40 similar video clips from the scene. The footage reveals that most of the rioters had intentionally covered their faces with handkerchiefs and clothes to hide their identities while they were captured actively breaking through the police barricades.

Situation at ground yesterday

The situation on ground deteriorated rapidly yesterday, resulting in injuries to dozens of officers who were subsequently shifted to nearby hospitals for medical treatment.

Visuals from the ground captured the intense moments when the crowd turned on law enforcement. The footage further showed injured policemen, some with bleeding noses and head wounds, and others already wrapped in bandages, resolutely remaining on the frontline to fulfill their duties.