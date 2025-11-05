Vande Bharat to Connect Varanasi and Khajuraho: Timings, Route, and Key Details

New Delhi: Indian Railways is ready to launch a new Vande Bharat Express between Varanasi and Khajuraho. This new train will improve travel between the two cities and will support tourism and local business.

The train will be flagged off by the Prime Minister on November 7 at the Varanasi railway station, according to the reports online. After the launch, the Varanasi Railway Division will have two Vande Bharat trains in service.

The train from Varanasi to Khajuraho will run under the number 26422, while the return journey from Khajuraho to Varanasi will be numbered 26421. The exact date for regular passenger service after the inauguration is yet to be announced.

This Vande Bharat Express will have eight coaches, including seven air-conditioned chair cars and one executive chair car and will cover a distance of 443 kilometres in about 7 hours and 40 minutes.

Advertisement

Departure and Arrival Timings

The Vande Bharat Train Number 26422 from Varanasi will depart at 5:25 AM and arrive at Khajuraho at 1:10 PM

The Vande Bharat Train Number 26421 from Khajuraho will depart at 3:20 PM and arrive at Varanasi at 11:00 PM.

Advertisement

Stoppages and Timings

The train will have 5 stops from Varanasi will have 5 stops.

- Vindhyachal – 6:55 AM (1 min halt)

- Prayagraj Chheoki – 8:00 AM (5 min halt)

- Chitrakoot Dham – 10:05 AM (2 min halt)

- Banda – 11:08 AM (2 min halt)

- Mahoba – 12:08 PM (2 min halt)

The train from Khajuraho to Varanasi will have the following halts.

- Mahoba – 4:18 PM (2 min halt)

- Banda – 5:13 PM (2 min halt)

- Chitrakoot Dham – 6:13 PM (2 min halt)

- Prayagraj Chheoki – 8:20 PM (2 min halt)

- Vindhyachal – 9:10 PM (2 min halt)