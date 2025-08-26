Vantara Vows 'Full Cooperation and Transparency' with Supreme Court-Appointed SIT Probe Order

Jamnagar: Following the Supreme Court's order to form a Special Investigation Team (SIT), the Vantara Zoological Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre on Tuesday said that the organisation will cooperate and continue to rescue and rehabilitate animals.

Vantara stated that the organisation will comply with the law.

"We acknowledge the order of the Hon'ble Supreme Court with utmost regard. Vantara remains committed to transparency, compassion and full compliance with the law," Vantara officials said in a statement.

The statement said that the organisation will extend full cooperation to the probe and will continue the work of animal welfare.

Vantara stated, "Our mission and focus continues to be the rescue, rehabilitation and care of animals. We will extend full cooperation to the Special Investigation Team and continue our work sincerely, always placing the welfare of animals at the heart of all our efforts."

"We request that the process be allowed to take place without speculation and in the best interest of the animals we serve," the statement read.

On Monday, the apex court formed an SIT headed by Justice Jasti Chelameswar to conduct a fact-finding inquiry into the allegations of unlawful acquisition of animals and their mistreatment in Vantara Zoological Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

A bench of Justices Pankaj Mithal and Prasanna B Varale directed the SIT to complete its inquiry and submit a report by September 12. The matter was listed to be heard next on September 15.

The four-member SIT will also examine and report on issues such as compliance with wildlife protection laws, international trade regulations, animal welfare standards and environmental concerns, the apex court added.