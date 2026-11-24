Varanasi: The ghats of Varanasi came alive with the glow of lakhs of earthen lamps, devotional music and grand celebrations on Tuesday as the world-famous Dev Deepawali was celebrated on Kartik Purnima with religious fervour and cultural performances, drawing lakhs of devotees and tourists from across India and abroad.

The celebrations illuminated all 84 ghats with around 11 lakh earthen lamps, while laser and light shows, cultural performances and the traditional Ganga Aarti added to the festive atmosphere along the banks of the Ganga.

Speaking about the significance of the festival, singer and Padma Shri awardee Anup Jalota said that the sight of lakhs of diyas illuminating the riverbanks made Dev Deepawali unique.

"Diwali is celebrated in a grand manner. But the beauty of Dev Deepawali is discussed across the world. When lakhs of diyas are lit on the banks of River Ganga, it makes for a unique view. Just as there are stars in the sky, there are earthen lamps here. Everyone who is connected to Sanatana Dharma must come here, enjoy this and make their life beautiful..." he said.

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At Dashashwamedh Ghat, the celebrations organised by Ganga Seva Nidhi featured a spectacular Ganga Aarti performed by 21 priests and 42 young girls. A total of 51,000 earthen lamps illuminated Dashashwamedh Ghat and neighbouring ghats.

One of the major attractions was a 20-foot-tall replica of the Amar Jawan Jyoti, installed as a tribute to soldiers who laid down their lives in the service of the nation. Senior officials of the armed forces and security agencies paid floral tributes at the replica while personnel of the 39 Gorkha Training Centre presented the Last Post and Guard of Honour, accompanied by their band.

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As part of its campaign, 'Ek Sankalp Ganga Kinare', Ganga Seva Nidhi urged devotees to take a pledge to keep the Ganga clean and pollution-free. The initiative also highlighted the importance of environmental protection and water conservation.

The organisation honoured the families of four martyred personnel with the Bhagirath Shaurya Samman. The awardees included Railway Protection Force personnel Constable Utaur Rahman Khan and Constable Kolahal Yadav, along with CRPF personnel Shashi Kant Singh and Ramvilas Singh Yadav. Each family was presented with a cheque of Rs 1 lakh as a mark of respect and support.

In a significant initiative announced this year, Ganga Seva Nidhi also took responsibility for bearing the educational expenses of the children of the soldiers honoured with the Bhagirath Shaurya Samman, from Class 6 to Class 12, until they complete their higher secondary education.

The celebrations began with devotional and patriotic musical performances by Dr Revati Sakalkar and her accompanying tabla artist. Anup Jalota, along with Devendra Kumar Bharti, Himanshu Tiwari and Amarjeet Singh, also presented musical tributes on the banks of the Ganga.

The Ganga Aarti commenced with Vedic rituals performed by 21 priests. A conch-blowing performance lasting 4 minutes and 21 seconds by Ram Janam Yogi further added to the spiritual atmosphere. Forty-two girls from Durga Charan Inter College participated in the grand Aarti, representing Riddhi and Siddhi, while 10 volunteers from the Kashi Vishwanath Damru Dal also took part in the ceremony.

Extensive arrangements were made to ensure the safety and convenience of the large gathering. Thirty CCTV cameras were installed, while 150 volunteers from Ganga Seva Nidhi and 100 volunteers from Bharat Sevashram Sangh were deployed.

Medical teams, ambulances and a water ambulance provided by the 11th Battalion of the NDRF were also stationed for emergencies.

The event was attended by Lieutenant General Sanjay Mitra, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Central Command, Lucknow, who was the chief guest. CRPF Director General Gyanendra Pratap Singh presided over the programme. Uttar Pradesh Minister Ravindra Jaiswal and BSF Director General Praveen Kumar were among the distinguished guests.

Saints from Bharat Sevashram Sangh, including Swami Punyanand Ji Maharaj, Swami Brahmanand Ji Maharaj and Swami Mahatmanand Ji Maharaj, also attended the celebrations.

Ganga Seva Nidhi president Sushant Mishra welcomed the guests and devotees and expressed gratitude to everyone who contributed to the successful organisation of the festival.