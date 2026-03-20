Varanasi Horror: BSC Student Shot Inside Classroom, Campus Erupts in Chaos

Varanasi: A student was shot and critically injured inside a classroom at Uday Pratap College in Varanasi on Friday, triggering panic on campus and protests by fellow students.

The injured student has been identified as Rudransh Pratap Singh (23), a resident of Kapsethi and a second year BSC student, was reportedly shot at close range by Manjeet, a resident of Chandmari, due to a previous dispute. Upon receiving information about the incident, the police immediately reached the spot and the injured student was sent to Singh Medical for treatment, where his condition became serious and he was sent to BHU.

Eyewitnesses said the incident occurred during class hours, causing chaos as students rushed out of the room. Singh sustained serious injuries and was immediately taken to the BHU Trauma Centre, where he is currently undergoing treatment. His condition is reported to be critical.

Preliminary information suggests that tensions had been brewing between two student groups, which escalated into violence. Soon after the shooting, angry students gathered on campus, raising slogans and creating a ruckus over the deteriorating security situation in the college.

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Police teams rushed to the spot and evacuated parts of the campus to prevent further escalation. Heavy security has since been deployed in and around the college premises to maintain law and order.

During the initial investigation, it was reported that after committing the crime, the accused student threw the pistol in the nearby garbage and ran away. Police have launched a search operation to trace and apprehend the suspect.

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DIG Law and Order Varanasi, Shivhari Meena, said, “A conflict occurred between two students, during which one student suddenly pulled out a pistol and fired a shot, hitting the other student. He was immediately hospitalised. A written complaint is being filed, and the remaining students are being questioned. The police are finalising the remaining legal procedures.”

He added, that the student has been admitted to the trauma centre, where doctors are currently examining him. The police are making every effort, and a team of doctors is engaged in his treatment... At this initial stage, the incident occurred during a sudden provocation during an argument. The police have registered an FIR and are taking action.