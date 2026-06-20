Varanasi-Ranchi Vande Bharat Express Stranded For Over 4.5 Hours In Bihar After Brake System Malfunction

New Delhi: The Varanasi-Ranchi Vande Bharat Express remained stranded for more than four-and-a-half hours on Saturday after developing a sudden technical fault in its braking system on the DDU-Gaya rail section in Bihar.

The train came to a halt between Shiu Sagar and Kumhau railway stations in Rohtas district after the braking system malfunctioned during its journey. Railway officials immediately rushed technical teams to the spot to inspect the train and restore operations.

According to officials, engineers worked on the train for several hours but were unable to rectify the fault at the site. A rescue locomotive was subsequently sent to tow the Vande Bharat Express to the nearest station, following which the train resumed its journey after being delayed for over four-and-a-half hours.

There were no reports of injuries or any safety-related incident involving passengers. Railway authorities said the train was stopped as a precautionary measure after the technical glitch was detected.

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The incident caused disruption to rail traffic on the busy DDU-Gaya section, with movement of some other trains affected during the rescue operation.

The Varanasi-Ranchi Vande Bharat Express connects Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand via Bihar and is among the key semi-high-speed services operating on the route. Railway officials are expected to conduct a detailed inspection to determine the exact cause of the braking system failure.