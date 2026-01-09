'Legacy Would Live On...': Vedanta's Anil Agarwal To Give Away 75% Wealth To Society To Fulfill Dead Son's Wish

New Delhi: Vedanta Group Chairman Anil Agarwal has renewed his long-standing pledge to give away more than 75% of his wealth to society, after his son Agnivesh passed away at the age of 49 following a cardiac arrest in the United States.

Agarwal described the day as "the darkest" of his life, saying his son had been recovering well after a skiing accident before the sudden medical setback claimed his life.

In a deeply emotional statement, Billionaire industrialist Agarwal on X said, "We believed the worst was behind us. But fate had other plans, and a sudden cardiac arrest snatched our son away from us. No words can describe the pain of a parent who must bid goodbye to his child. A son is not meant to leave before his father. This loss has shattered us in ways we are still trying to comprehend."

Who was Agnivesh?

Agnivesh was born in Patna on June 3, 1976, and grew up to become a respected business leader and a compassionate individual. He studied at Mayo College in Ajmer and later went on to establish Fujairah Gold, before serving as Chairman of Hindustan Zinc, one of Vedanta Group's key companies.

Agarwal said, "Agnivesh was many things -- a sportsman, a musician, a leader...Yet, beyond all titles and achievements, he remained simple, warm, and deeply human," adding that he was not only his son but but his "friend", "pride" and "world".

Renew his promise

In this moving statement, Agarwal expresses that his recent personal loss has deepened his commitment to the charitable goals he and his son, Agni, originally built together. He reaffirms a specific pledge to donate the vast majority of his wealth to social causes, focusing on poverty, education, and economic empowerment.

In his message, he wrote, “We shared a dream to ensure that no child sleeps hungry, no child is denied education, every woman stands on her own feet, and every young Indian has meaningful work. I had promised Agni that more than 75% of what we earn would be given back to society.”

"I renew that promise today and resolve to live an even simpler life," he said, adding that his son's legacy would live on through the lives he touched.