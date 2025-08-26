Vehicle Falls into River Ahead of Union Minister Kiren Rijiju's Convoy Near Drass | Watch

Drass: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday said that two people were rescued near Drass in Ladakh after their vehicle fell into a river.

Rijiju shared a post on his official 'X' handle stating that his convoy was on the way to reach Drass during which the incident took place. He said that the two people who were inside the vehicle were safely rescued.

"Before reaching Drass in Ladakh, one vehicle fell into the river just ahead of our convoy. Luckily, we were on time and both people survived," Rijiju wrote on 'X'.

The Union Minister hailed the wonderful reception and experience he received in Sonmarg of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday. The Union Minister expressed gratitude to the district administrations of Ganderbal and Kargil. He also thanked his guide, Mohammad Sidiq Mir, for the warm welcome and stated that development in the State is taking place.

"On the way to Kargil, I had a memorable moment at Sonmarg. Grateful to both administrations of Ganderbal and Kargil. Thanks to senior guide Mohammad Sidiq Mir and other friends of Sonmarg for the wonderful company! Real development is happening now. Common people of Kashmir are great hosts & they are dead against the violence perpetrated by the enemies," Rijiju wrote on 'X'.

Meanwhile, Rijiju had sharply criticised activist and former Planning Commission member Syeda Hameed over her remarks suggesting that Bangladeshis can live in India.

Condemning her remarks, the Union Minister accused her of misleading people in the "name of humanity" and suggested she should not support illegal migrants.

Syeda Hameed was a member of the Planning Commission of India during the UPA government.