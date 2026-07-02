Venezuela Autopsy Under Scanner After Indian Report Finds Seafarer's 'All Organs Missing'; Seeking Closure, Wife Says 'Last Spoke To Him On May 6'

New Delhi: In a major development, questions have been raised over the post-mortem examination of Indian national Rakesh Chauhan, who died while working aboard a ship in Venezuela, after an autopsy conducted in India reportedly found that all internal organs were missing.

However, the Venezuelan post-mortem report, which was only recently made available to the family, had described detailed examinations of the same internal organs that the Indian post-mortem later recorded as absent; meanwhile, Venezuela's autopsy report is yet to be verified by Indian authorities.

Further, the family have alleged foul play and demanded a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.

Family Alleges Organs Were Missing

Speaking about the case, the deceased's wife, Ranjana Chauhan, alleged that her husband was murdered while working on a ship in Venezuela and claimed that his organs had been removed.

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"My husband had gone to work on a ship; he was murdered there, and his organs were removed. To this day, they haven't given us a proper report despite our repeated requests. They didn't even return his personal belongings, and the company representatives were dismissive," she said.

She further stated that after the body was brought back to India, a second post-mortem was conducted, which, according to her, revealed that none of the internal organs were present.

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"We lodged complaints with the Ministry of External Affairs and other authorities, but nothing came of it," she added.

Ranjana Chauhan said she last spoke to her husband on May 6 and that within a few hours of him leaving for duty, the family received a call informing them that he had met with an accident and had been taken to a hospital.

Indian Post-Mortem Records 'All Organs Missing'

The Indian post-mortem report, prepared in Deoria, Uttar Pradesh, records that no ante-mortem external injuries were found. However, it repeatedly notes that major internal organs, including the brain, lungs, heart, liver, kidneys, spleen, pancreas, stomach and intestines, were "missing".

The report states that the cause of death could not be ascertained, specifically noting that it was not possible to determine because all organs were missing.

Venezuelan Report Mentions Examination of Internal Organs

In contrast, the Vezuelan medical documents describe findings relating to several internal structures, including the heart, lungs, mediastinum, and major blood vessels. The report notes findings such as an enlarged mediastinum and, in one document, an enlarged cardiac silhouette, while stating there was no evidence of lung lesions or mediastinal masses.

Crucially, the Venezuelan documentation officially attributes the cause of death to an acute myocardial infarction (heart attack), brought on by bilateral pulmonary oedema (fluid in the lungs) and hypertensive heart disease.

In stark contrast, the Indian autopsy report states that the cause of death could not be ascertained because the thoracic and abdominal cavities were completely empty, with all major internal organs missing at the time of examination.

However, the authenticity and chain of custody of the Venezuelan post-mortem documents are yet to be officially verified by Indian authorities.

Family Demands Independent Probe

The family has demanded a detailed investigation into the circumstances of Chauhan's death, the handling of his body overseas, and the alleged absence of his internal organs upon its return to India.

They have also questioned why the Venezuelan post-mortem report was not immediately shared with them and have sought answers from the shipping company and the concerned authorities.

As of now, Indian authorities have not publicly commented on the discrepancies between the Venezuelan medical documents and the findings recorded in the Indian post-mortem report. The verification of the foreign medical records is expected to play a key role in determining the next course of the investigation.

FSUI Raises the Issue

The case has also been highlighted by the Federation of Seafarers’ Union of India (FSUI), which described the incident as shocking and demanded urgent action.

The union has called for:

A full investigation and accountability from Venezuelan authorities.

Immediate intervention by the Indian Embassy in Venezuela.

Disclosure of the complete autopsy report and the circumstances leading to Chauhan’s death.

Justice and compensation for the bereaved family.