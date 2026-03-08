'Venue Change, Garbage On Roads': Centre Asks State To Submit Detailed Report By Today Over President's Bengal Visit Row

New Delhi: As the friction between the central government and West Bengal governmernment has escalated following claims of security breaches and protocol failures during President Droupadi Murmu’s recent trip to the state, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan has asked the West Bengal Chief Secretary to submit a detailed report by 5 PM on Sunday.

The report has been sought regarding the failure to follow the prescribed protocol for receiving the President, the last-minute change in the venue of the International Santal Conference, the route change, and other logistical arrangements during her visit.

What questions were raised

According to sources, the Union Home Secretary has raised four critical concerns regarding the visit. Specifically, the Centre is questioning the absence of the Chief Minister, Chief Secretary, and Director General of Police during the President’s arrival and departure.

Additionally, the Home Secretary pointed to significant logistical failures, including a lack of water in the President’s designated washroom and the presence of garbage along the chosen travel route.

Finally, the Centre has held the District Magistrate of Darjeeling, the Commissioner of Police of Siliguri, and the Additional District Magistrate accountable, demanding to know what disciplinary actions have been initiated against them for these lapses.

Why the row?

This comes amid the face-off between the Trinamool Congress government and the ruling BJP at the Centre over President Murmu's visit to the state.

The BJP also condemned the incident, describing the situation as a "total breakdown of the constitutional machinery" under the Trinamool Congress administration, Banerjee accused the BJP, the main opposition in Bengal, of misusing the country's highest post for political objectives.

In a disrespectful verbal attack, Mamata Banerjee stated, “Why don't you protest when atrocities are committed against tribals. Why don't you protest when it happens in Madhya Pradesh or Chhattisgarh?”

Adding further, West Bengal CM stated, "First do something for them, then say anything... Don't play politics at the time of the election, as per the BJP's advice..."

PM Modi also criticized the state's decision to abruptly move the 9th International Santal Conference from its intended site in Bidhannagar, calling the last-minute relocation a sign of administrative mismanagement.

“This is shameful and unprecedented. Everyone who believes in democracy and the empowerment of tribal communities is disheartened. The pain and anguish expressed by Rashtrapati Ji, who herself hails from a tribal community, has caused immense sadness in the minds of the people of India," he said.

What President Murmu said

The move comes a day after President Murmu publicly expressed disappointment with the West Bengal government over the arrangements made for the event.

She also raised concerns over the decision to shift the venue of the International Santal Conference in the Darjeeling district and the absence of state ministers to receive her.

Originally, the conference was scheduled to be held at Bidhannagar under the Phansidewa block in the Darjeeling district. However, the state government shifted the venue to Gossainpur in the Bagdogra area, located on the outskirts of Siliguri in the same district.

After attending the conference at Gossainpur, President Murmu travelled nearly 30 kilometres to Bidhannagar, where she addressed residents and voiced her dissatisfaction over the change of venue.

She suggested that the original venue at Bidhannagar had sufficient space to accommodate a large gathering and questioned the rationale behind shifting the event.

Speaking on the occasion, the President said the vast area at Bidhannagar could have easily accommodated a gathering of several lakh people. She added that many members of the Santal community could not attend the conference as it was held far from their area.

Murmu also expressed concern over the absence of representatives of the state government during her visit.

Referring to the customary protocol followed during presidential visits, she noted that the Chief Minister and state ministers usually receive the President.

In a personal remark, she said that while she considers herself a "daughter of Bengal," she was unsure why the situation had arisen and whether there was any displeasure on the part of the state leadership.

Union Home Ministry takes note