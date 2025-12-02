'Very Bright Future': Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov Talks About Indo-Russia Relations Ahead of Putin’s India Visit

Just days before Russian President Vladimir Putin sets foot in India, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov opened up about the all-important meeting between PM Narendra Modi and the President.

Talking to Republic, he said that the last time the two leaders met was in Tianjin for the SCO summit that took place in September this year. He also remarked that Modi is making a bold statement by standing with Russia in a time of global isolation. “Both countries have been mutually beneficial; if not, then it cannot be long-lasting. I hope they have a very bright future,” he further added.

What’s on the agenda for the Modi-Putin meeting

The meeting between the two leaders at the India-Russia summit, which will be held amid strong arrangements, is of significant importance to both countries. The focus will be on defence and energy cooperation, where India is expected to push for faster deliveries of Russian military equipment, including the remaining S-400 air defence systems, and discuss new potential deals for fighter jets and other advanced weapons.

On the energy front, the leaders will work to ensure stable supplies of Russian oil and explore ways to handle financial transactions, possibly through connecting India’s RuPay with Russia’s Mir payment systems, to keep the trade flowing.

Beyond the core areas, the summit will review the overall progress in the "Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership." This includes boosting trade in sectors like pharmaceuticals and agriculture, and discussing the possibility of a free trade agreement.