'Very Sorry': Doc Who Joked About Size Of Male Corpses' Genitals At Pranit More's Show Apologises After Video Goes Viral

A video of a female doctor, identified as Sejal Pawar, purportedly joking about the size of the genitals of male corpses on an old stand-up comedy show of Pranit More, has gone viral on social media, sparking public outrage. Pawar, who is also a social media influencer, issued a public apology after facing massive backlash.

In the video, which is reportedly an old clip that has resurfaced online, More is heard asking what kind of jokes doctors crack among themselves. Responding to the question, Pawar narrated an anecdote from her medical college days, claiming that when they dissect male corpses in the anatomy lab, they comment on the private parts of the male cadavers.

Pranit More was purportedly seen laughing and cracking jokes around her statement.

Sejal Pawar's Apology

The clip went viral, drawing sharp criticism from medical professionals, students and the general public. Thereafter, Pawar posted an apology video, saying she is “very sorry”.

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“I am very sorry that thing happened," Sejal Pawar said, adding that she said a “very wrong thing”. She claimed that she never intentionally fathomed that she would say such a thing.

“I know it is my mistake.”

She also claimed that it was the first comedy show that she was attending, adding, “I am never gonna justify. I am never gonna take a wrong side.” Further, she assured the public that she would never commit such a mistake again.

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Who Is Sejal Pawar?

Mumbai-based MBBS graduate Sejal Pawar is also a social media influencer with over 2.44 lakh followers on Instagram. As per her Instagram bio, she is associated with Mumbai's KEM Hospital.