Very to Very Heavy Rainfall Alert For Next Four Days in Kerala, Coastal Karnataka, Konkan, Goa | IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall and thunderstorms accompanied by squally/gusty winds with speeds reaching 70–80 kmph in some places, with extremely heavy rainfall recorded at isolated locations over Assam and Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Coastal Karnataka. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is also likely at isolated places over, Kerala, South Interior Karnataka, Odisha.

Additionally, heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places over Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rayalaseema.

The IMD has also forecast thunderstorms accompanied by squally/gusty winds with speeds ranging from 40–70 kmph at isolated places over Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Odisha, Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, East Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

Regional Forecasts

Northeast India:

Light to moderate rainfall is likely at most places, with isolated heavy falls continuing over the next 7 days.

Isolated very heavy rainfall is expected over Arunachal Pradesh on 31st May, over Assam & Meghalaya on 1st June, and over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura on 31st May and 1st June.

Over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, light to moderate rainfall is likely at most places, with isolated heavy to very heavy falls on 31st May, and isolated heavy falls on 1st June.

South Peninsular India:

Light to moderate rainfall is expected at many places, with isolated heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (40–50 kmph) over:

Kerala & Mahe, and Karnataka from 31st May to 4th June

Coastal Andhra Pradesh on 31st May

South Interior Karnataka from 31st May to 2nd June

Heavy rainfall is also likely to continue over:

Kerala and Coastal Karnataka during the next 4–5 days

South Interior Karnataka till 2nd June

Konkan and Goa till 3rd June 2025

Northwest India:

Light to moderate rainfall at many/some places is likely, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (40–50 kmph) over Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi.

Light to moderate rainfall is also expected at some/isolated places over Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan from 31st May to 4th June.

Thundersqualls with wind speeds of 50–60 kmph, gusting to 70 kmph, are likely over:

Jammu and Kashmir on 31st May

Himachal Pradesh from 31st May to 2nd June

Rajasthan from 2nd to 4th June

Isolated heavy rainfall is also likely over:

Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad on 31st May

Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on 31st May and 1st June

Dust storms are very likely at isolated places over West Rajasthan from 2nd to 4th June.

West India:

Light to moderate rainfall is expected at many places over Konkan and Goa, with isolated heavy rainfall likely from 1st to 3rd June.

East & Central India:

Isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (40–50 kmph), is likely over Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar on 31st May and 1st June.