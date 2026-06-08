Mamata Hit By Parliament Defection: Veteran TMC MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray Resigns From Rajya Sabha

New Delhi: In a major blow to West Bengal’s ruling party, veteran Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Sukhendu Sekhar Ray has officially resigned from his position as a Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament (MP).

Announcing his decision from New Delhi, Ray confirmed that he is also severing ties with the party, marking the first major exit from the TMC’s parliamentary faction amidst an escalating internal crisis.

Ray's resignation follows months of growing public and internal dissent regarding the party’s management of recent controversies, most notably the RG Kar hospital rape-murder case and broader allegations of institutional corruption.

"Physically Present, Mentally Out"

Ray, a prominent voice and former Chief Whip of the TMC in the Upper House, has been increasingly critical of the party leadership.

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Resignation Letter States, "In the recently held election to the West Bengal Legislative Assembly, the people have given huge mandate in favour of the Bhartiya Janata Party for the first time in the history of the state to put an end to 15-year anarchical rule of the Trinamool Congress arising out of widespread unbridled corruption, atrocities committed against women, abysmal failure in the field of health, education, industry, law and order, employment, etc."

"Meanwhile, the newly elected people's government has started taking initiatives for the overall development and reconstruction of West Bengal as per its Election Manifesto."

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“In respectful acceptance of this historic verdict of the people, I have resigned today from the Rajya Sabha (Council of States) as a member and also from the primary membership of the All India Trinamool Congress.”

The veteran politician highlighted a severe systemic failure within the TMC’s organisational structure, claiming that decision-making has become completely centralised, leaving no room for grassroots feedback.

He noted that West Bengal has suffered heavily from decades of political misgovernance, leaving young people with high unemployment and limited options but to leave the state.