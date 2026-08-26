VHP Calls NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s Opposition to RSS Event ‘Narrow-Minded,’ Defends Free Speech

Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh: Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) International President Alok Kumar on Wednesday sharply criticised New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani for opposing an upcoming event featuring Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, describing the mayor’s stance as the “speech of a narrow-minded person.”

Kumar emphasised that both Indian and American societies are founded on the principles of freedom of speech and expression. “When one wishes to speak, gathering an audience to address them is the proper way to do so. This freedom cannot be selective, where it exists for the followers of one sect but is met with opposition when people of another sect come forward. That is not freedom; that is not equality,” he said.

He added: “If you have the liberty to speak, you must also have the courage to listen; if you lack that courage, then you should simply stay home. There is no justification for opposing someone else’s right to speak.”

Kumar defended the RSS as an organisation that functions within the legal framework and described Bhagwat as a leader who “speaks with great restraint.”

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Accusing the mayor of acting in bad faith, he stated that opposing another’s right to speak undermines the human values and free expression that both societies have long upheld.

“I feel he should reconsider his statement; otherwise, I would conclude that he does not treat everyone equally in his conduct,” Kumar remarked.

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The comments come as Mohan Bhagwat arrived in New York on Tuesday for the first leg of a three-nation outreach tour covering the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. The visit forms part of the RSS’s centenary year celebrations and was organised at the invitation of overseas local groups. Upon arrival, Bhagwat was given a traditional welcome with a tilak.

During his New York stay, Bhagwat is scheduled to address the ‘Universal Oneness Celebrations’ at Madison Square Garden on Saturday. Organised by the American Hindus for Engagement and Dialogue (AHEAD) forum, the gathering is expected to be one of the largest and most diverse community events of its kind and is likely to attract national and international attention.