VHP Demands Jaya Bachchan's Arrest After 'Dead Bodies Being Thrown In River' Claim in Mahakumbh

Ayodhya: The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) has demanded that Samajwadi Party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan should be arrested for her remarks on Mahakumbh stampede claiming ‘bodies’ of victims were thrown into the river which made the water contaminated.

VHP media in-charge Sharad Sharma termed the SP Rajya Sabha MP's remarks as “unfortunate.”

He said such a statement by an MP holding a high post "is going to create instability in the country." "Jaya Bachchan should be arrested for spreading sensation by giving false and untrue statements," Sharma said.

The VHP leader was referring to Bachchan's statement to the media outside the Parliament, where she reportedly said "thousands of dead bodies of devotees" were immersed in the Ganga in Prayagraj.

" Maha Kumbh is the backbone of faith and devotion where one attains Dharma, Karma and Moksha. The sentiments of crores of devotees are attached to this great ritual," Sharma said.

Bodies of those who died in stampede thrown in river, claims Jaya Bachchan

On Monday, SP MP Jaya Bachchan targeted the ongoing Mahakumbh festival, calling Ganga water the most contaminated.

"Where is the water most contaminated right now? It's in Kumbh. Bodies (of those who died in the stampede) have been thrown in the river, because of which the water has been contaminated... The real issues are not being addressed. The common people visiting Kumbh are not receiving any special treatment; there is no arrangement for them. They are lying that crores of people have visited the place; how can such a large number of people gather in that place at any given point," Jaya Bachchan questioned.