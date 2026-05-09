Who Is Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan, India's Newly Appointed Navy Chief?

New Delhi: The Government of India on Saturday appointed Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan as the Chief of the Naval Staff, according to a statement released by the Ministry of Defence.

He will take over the helm on May 31, 2026, following the retirement of the current chief, Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi.

Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan assumed charge as the 34th Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Western Naval Command on July 31, 25.

The Flag Officer was commissioned into the Indian Navy on July 01, 87 and is a specialist in Communication and Electronic Warfare.

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Who is Vice Admiral Swaminathan?

Vice Admiral Swaminathan is a highly decorated officer with nearly four decades of service.

He is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Khadakvasla; the Joint Services Command and Staff College, Shrivenham, United Kingdom; the College of Naval Warfare, Karanja; and the United States Naval War College, Newport, Rhode Island.

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A recipient of Param Vishisht Seva Medal, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal and Vishisht Seva Medal, the Admiral has held several key operational, staff and training appointments in his naval career, including the Command of missile vessels INS Vidyut and Vinash; the missile corvette INS Kulish; the guided missile destroyer INS Mysore and the aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya.

Profile Highlights

On promotion to the rank of Rear Admiral, he served as the Chief Staff Officer (Training) at Headquarters, Southern Naval Command, Kochi, and played a key role in conducting training across the Indian Navy.

He serves as the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Western Naval Command, a position he has held since July 2025. Commissioned in 1987, he is an expert in Communication and Electronic Warfare.

He has a formidable operational record, having commanded INS Vikramaditya (Aircraft Carrier), INS Mysore (Guided Missile Destroyer), INS Kulish (Missile Corvette) and INS Vidyut and INS Vinash (Missile Vessels).

He is one of the most academically accomplished officers in the forces, holding a PhD in International Studies, an MPhil in Strategic Studies, and an MA in Defence Studies from King's College London.

He was instrumental in establishing the Indian Naval Safety Team, which oversees operational safety across the entire Navy. The change in leadership comes at a time when India is significantly expanding its maritime footprint in the Indian Ocean.

While Admiral Tripathi hangs up his uniform on May 31, Swaminathan’s tenure is expected to last until December 31, 2028, providing a stable window for the Navy's ongoing modernisation projects.

He then went on to head the Work Up Organisation of the Navy as the Flag Officer Sea Training, after which he was privileged to be appointed as the Flag Officer Commanding, Western Fleet.

After commanding the Sword Arm, he was appointed Flag Officer Offshore Defence Advisory Group and Advisor, Offshore Security and Defence to the Government of India.

On promotion to the rank of Vice Admiral, the Flag Officer was Chief of Staff of the Western Naval Command, Controller of Personnel Services and Chief of Personnel at NHQ.

Educational Qualifications

Vice Admiral Swaminathan's educational qualifications include a BSc degree from Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi, and an MSc in Telecommunications from Cochin University of Science and Technology.