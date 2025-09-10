Vice President-elect CP Radhakrishnan to Take Oath on September 12

New Delhi: Vice President-elect CP Radhakrishnan to take the oath of office on September 12, 2025, in a formal ceremony to be administered by President Droupadi Murmu.

Radhakrishnan secured 452 out of 767 votes, defeating opposition candidate B. Sudarshan Reddy.

After the formal swearing-in ceremony Radhakrishnan will become India’s 15th Vice President, and he will assume his duties as Chairman of the Rajya Sabha during the upcoming winter session.