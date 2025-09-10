Updated 10 September 2025 at 18:28 IST
Vice President-elect CP Radhakrishnan to Take Oath on September 12
Vice President-elect CP Radhakrishnan to take the oath of office on September 12, 2025, in a formal ceremony to be administered by President Droupadi Murmu.
Radhakrishnan secured 452 out of 767 votes, defeating opposition candidate B. Sudarshan Reddy.
After the formal swearing-in ceremony Radhakrishnan will become India’s 15th Vice President, and he will assume his duties as Chairman of the Rajya Sabha during the upcoming winter session.
Before taking office, he is expected to resign from his current post as Governor of Maharashtra.
Published By : Rishi Shukla
Published On: 10 September 2025 at 16:36 IST