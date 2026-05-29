Vice President Launches 5 National Initiatives, Unveils Commemorative Stamp as The Art of Living Marks 45 Years

Bengaluru: The honourable Vice President of India CP Radhakrishnan, today launched five major initiatives spanning youth development, entrepreneurship, sustainability, consciousness studies, and education at The Art of Living International Center, as the organisation marked 45 years of humanitarian service and making and Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's lifelong contribution to peace, well-being, and human values, as he turned 70 this month.

The honourable Vice President also joined dignitaries in unveiling a commemorative postal stamp marking 45 years of The Art of Living's contribution to individual well-being, social transformation, and global peace.

The initiatives launched include the Youth Career Excellence Program, Faculty of Eastern Knowledge Systems, Art of Living Innovation and Entrepreneurship Incubation, Centre of Excellence on Consciousness Studies and Human Potential, and Eco Shanti, reflecting the organisation's expanding focus on education, innovation, environmental sustainability, and human development.

The launch ceremony formed the culmination of month-long celebrations at The Art of Living International Center attended by 678 distinguished guests, including national leaders from across the political spectrum, business icons, sportspersons, entrepreneurs, academicians, faith leaders, diplomats, artists, and social changemakers from India and around the world.

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Addressing the gathering, the honourable Vice President reflected on the extraordinary global reach of the movement founded by Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.

"Today is a celebration of a great vision that has touched millions of lives across continents. I was astonished to learn that The Art of Living is present in 182 countries. Almost the entire civilization of mankind is getting linked through this movement," he said. Describing the organisation's journey, he added, "Forty-five years ago, a movement began with a simple yet profound idea: that inner peace is the foundation of outer harmony. In a world marked by conflict and uncertainty, Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar continues to inspire humanity with the values of wisdom, awareness, peace, and harmony."

Praising Gurudev's simplicity and impact, Shri Radhakrishnan remarked, "His smile, his humility, and his affection touch everyone's heart. What makes his contribution extraordinary is the humility and humanity he embodies."

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Welcoming the honourable Vice President, Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar emphasized the timeless relevance of inner development in addressing contemporary challenges.

"The world today has recognized that meditation is no longer a luxury. With 192 countries coming together to declare World Meditation Day, there is a growing understanding that meditation is a basic necessity for a healthy, happy, and stress-free life," Gurudev said.

Calling for a holistic approach to human development, he added, "Three things must always accompany us through life: knowledge, meditation, and music."

Gurudev concluded with a message of global harmony, saying, "Let us dream of a Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, one world family free from fear, tension, and hatred. A peaceful and harmonious world begins with peaceful and harmonious individuals."

The honourable Governor of Karnataka Thawar Chand Gehlot also addressed the gathering and highlighted Karnataka's deep connection with the organisation's origins.

"It is a matter of pride for Karnataka that the roots of this global movement are connected to our sacred land. For more than four decades, The Art of Living has been promoting peace and well-being at the individual, community, and global levels through a variety of programs," he said.

Highlighting Gurudev's contribution to peacebuilding, the Governor added, "Beyond humanitarian service, Gurudev's peace-building efforts have played a significant role in resolving long-standing conflicts. His vision of a violence-free and stress-free society through the revival of human values has received appreciation and recognition across the world."

Key Initiatives Launched

The five initiatives launched during the event seek to address some of the most pressing needs of contemporary society through education, innovation, sustainability, and human development.

The Youth Career Excellence Program will prepare young people for careers in the civil services while also providing industry-oriented hospitality training to enhance employability among rural and urban youth.

The Faculty of Eastern Knowledge Systems will serve as a multidisciplinary platform integrating Eastern wisdom traditions with contemporary education and research, addressing modern ethical, social, and ecological challenges.

The Art of Living Innovation and Entrepreneurship Incubation initiative aims to nurture innovation-driven and hardware-focused startups through mentorship, prototyping facilities, and early-stage funding support, with a vision to enable 500 startups.

The Centre of Excellence on Consciousness Studies and Human Potential will create an interdisciplinary ecosystem for research, education, and innovation in consciousness, cognition, mental well-being, and human potential.

Eco Shanti, a sustainability initiative of The Art of Living, aims to eliminate single-use plastics through sustainable alternatives, with a target of reducing plastic production and usage by at least 100,000 tonnes annually by 2030.

During his visit to the Ashram, the honourable Vice President toured various facilities and initiatives of the organisation. He visited Sri Sri Gurukulam, interacted with students, offered prayers at the Prathap Ganpati Temple, took darshan of the sacred relics of Shri Somnath Jyotirlingam, and visited the Sri Sri Gaushala, home to nearly 1,600 indigenous cows.

A special highlight of the visit was a demonstration by practitioners of The Art of Living's Intuition Program, where children showcased intuitive abilities developed through systematic training and practice.

Month-Long Celebration of Service, Culture and Human Values

For nearly a month, The Art of Living International Center welcomed people from every walk of life, reflecting the spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam — One World Family.

Among the distinguished personalities who joined the celebrations were Hon. Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, Hon. Union Ministers Shri Nitin Gadkari and Shri Sarbananda Sonowal, Hon. Chief Ministers Shri Devendra Fadnavis, Shri N. Chandrababu Naidu and Shri Pramod Sawant, Governors Shri Ajay Kumar Bhalla and Lt. Gen. Gurmit Singh, legendary actor Rajinikanth, actor Vikrant Massey, industrialists Shri Mukesh Ambani, Shri Anant Ambani and Shri Niranjan Hiranandani, along with leading faith leaders, artists, diplomats, and scholars.

The month featured global meditations at the newly inaugurated Dhyan Mandir, cultural performances celebrating India's artistic heritage, discussions on mental well-being and consciousness, and stories of transformation from individuals whose lives have been touched by Gurudev's work over the past four-and-a-half decades.