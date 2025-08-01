Election Commission Announces Date For Vice Presidential Elections

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday announced that the polling to elect the Vice President of India will be held on September 9 and the counting will also take place on the same day.

The last day for filing nominations for the Vice Presidential post is August 21. The candidature can be withdrawn till August 25, informed the ECI.

The post of Vice President was left vacant after Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned on the first day of the Monsoon Parliament Session on July 21, citing health reasons.

"To prioritise health care and abide by medical advice, I hereby resign as the Vice President of India, effective immediately, in accordance with Article 67(a) of the constitution," Dhankhar's resignation letter read.

On Thursday, the Election Commission of India informed that it has completed the preparation and finalised the electoral college list for the upcoming Vice-Presidential Election 2025.

In a post on X, the Election Commission shared, “Accordingly, the Commission has finalised the Electoral College list for the Vice Presidential Election, 2025. These members are listed in a continuous serial order, arranged alphabetically based on the State/Union Territory of their respective Houses. The Electoral College list will be available for purchase at a counter set up in the Election Commission of India from the date of notification, which is likely to be announced soon."

The Vice President is elected by an electoral college consisting of members of both Houses of Parliament, in accordance with the system of proportional representation by means of the single transferable vote, and the voting in such an election is by secret ballot.

An election to fill a vacancy caused by the expiry of the term of office of Vice-President is completed before the expiry of the term. In case a vacancy arises by reasons of death, resignation or removal or otherwise, the election to fill that vacancy is held as soon as possible after the occurrence. The person so elected is entitled to hold office for a full term of five years from the date he enters office.