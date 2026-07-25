'VICTORY OF DEMOCRACY': Sonam Wangchuk Shows V Sign, Tweets From Hospital As Dharmendra Pradhan Resigns

Gurugram: Environmentalist and social Sonam Wangchuk tweeted a picture of himself showing the victory sign from Medanta Hospital in Gurugram shortly after Dharmendra Pradhan resigned from the post of Union Education Minister on Saturday.

He hailed Pradhan's resignation as “a victory of democracy”. His X post read, “IT'S A VICTORY OF DEMOCRACY…direct democracy... straight from the streets. It's a victory of peace, patience & persévérance. Congratulations CJP, Gen Z of the nation and thank you all citizens for shedding fear and the fear of fear and rising up from every corner of the nation.”

He also expressed hope that now when accountability has been taken, it is time for reforms: “FROM ACCOUNTABILITY, NOW TO REFORMS”

Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation comes amidst intensifying students' protest led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). Wangchuk, a prominent face of the protest, had launched an indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. He continued to fast for 26 long days and broke the hunger strike on Friday after Union Minister JP Nadda helped him drink soup at the hospital.

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Wangchuk agreed to broke his fast after Nadda read out three assurances to him:

The government is positive on not registering cases against those protesting peacefully at Jantar Mantar in Delhi and those participating in the march to Parliament on July 20 The government has assured discussion to find solutions for paper leaks and educational reforms for exams in the Parliament The government is also positively considering suitable compensation for the suicide victims of recent NEET paper leaks

Further, Wangchuk also said that Nadda assured him that the government will consider the resignation of Pradhan.