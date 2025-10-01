'Victory of Good Over Evil': Rajnath Singh After Attending Indian Army's Vijayadashmi Celebrations in Bhuj

Bhuj, Gujarat: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrived in Bhuj, Gujarat, on Wednesday ahead of the Dussehra celebrations with Indian Army personnel at the Bhuj Military Base on October 2.

The Defence Minister was received by the Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), General Upendra Dwivedi, at Bhuj Air Force Station.

Rajnath Singh attended the Indian Army’s Vijayadashami celebrations in Bhuj, Kutch.

Extending his heartfelt greetings and best wishes to Army personnel, he said, "This day marks the victory of good over evil, righteousness over irreligion, and truth over falsehood. I am fortunate to have the opportunity to be among my family on this sacred land of Bhuj and Kutch during Vijayadashami."

"This land of Bhuj and Kutch is not merely a geographical location, but in itself, this land is a sentiment, a saga of courage. Be it the 1971 war or the 1999 Kargil war, the borders of Kutch have always witnessed the bravery of our soldiers. It is that land which has challenged both the fury of nature and the invasions of enemies for centuries," Singh added.

The Defence Minister also hailed the Armed Forces for their valour during Operation Sindoor.

"The miraculous work done by our forces during Operation Sindoor, whether it was our Army, Navy, Air Force, or our Border Security Force...Even the Navy and Coast Guard have also prepared themselves and were fully deployed...During Operation Sindoor, we followed the ideals of Hanuman ji...Our men were killed by terrorists. We attacked only terrorist hideouts," he said.

He also encouraged the troops to adopt new warfare technologies to remain invincible.

"Remember, wars are not won merely with weapons. Wars are won with morale, discipline, and consistent preparation. Therefore, I would also advise you to adopt new technologies, make training a part of your daily routine, and always remain prepared for every situation... In today's world, that army remains invincible, which is always ready to continuously learn and adapt itself to new changes...I also assure all of you that for your welfare, defence and security of India, whatever steps are necessary, the government will never hesitate to take them," he said.

Along with celebrating Dussehra, Rajnath Singh will also perform the Shastra Puja at the Bhuj Military Base on Thursday.

Dussehra, also known as Vijayadashami, is one of the most significant Hindu festivals in India and will be celebrated on October 2 this year.