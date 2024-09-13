Published 16:17 IST, September 13th 2024
VIDEO | Army Carries Out Rescue Operation In Gwalior As Parvati River Overflow Due To Heavy Rains
Indian Army on Friday carried out a rescue operation in Bhitarwar as the Parvati river was overflowing following the heavy rainfall in Gwalior.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Indian Army carries out rescue operation in Gwalior as Parvati river overflows | Image: ANI
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
16:17 IST, September 13th 2024