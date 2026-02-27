Video Captures Earthquake Tremors in Kolkata as BJP’s Sukanta Majumdar Addresses Gathering

New Delhi: Strong tremors of earthquake shook Kolkata on Friday afternoon at around 1:30 pm, sending tremors across the city. Seismic data from the U.S. Geological Survey confirmed the quake measured 5.3 in magnitude, with the epicenter located 26 km southeast of Taki, India, at a depth of 9.8 km. Local reports noted tremors of around 4.9 magnitude felt in Kolkata.

Union Minister of State Sukanta Majumdar was addressing a public gathering when the quake struck. Videos from the event show cameras shaking as the tremors rippled through the venue.

Footage quickly spread across social media, with users on X sharing clips and reacting to the sudden quake. In India, hashtags like #earthquake and #Kolkata trended as people reported feeling the tremors in different parts of West Bengal.

According to preliminary reports, the epicenter was in Bangladesh, close to the India–Bangladesh border. While no major damage has been reported so far, the incident has reignited discussions about earthquake preparedness in Kolkata and surrounding regions.