Video Captures Heart-Wrenching Moment Of Flight Lieutenant Siddharth's Fiancée And Family Paying Him Final Farewell

New Delhi: Wrapped in the tricolour, 28-year-old Flight Lieutenant Siddharth Yadav was given a hero’s farewell in his ancestral village of Bhalaki Majra, Rewari. As patriotic chants echoed through the air, it was his father — a former Indian Air Force man — who lit the funeral pyre, his hands trembling with grief, but his heart swelling with pride for the son who laid down his life in service of the nation.

"Will Always Be Proud of Him," Says Fiancée Sonia Yadav

With a heart weighed down by grief, Sonia Yadav stood silently beside the final rites of her beloved fiancé, holding close the memories of a love story that ended far too soon.

The couple had gotten engaged just days earlier, on March 31, after celebrating their joyous moment with loved ones on March 23. Their wedding was planned for November—a future they had dreamed of, now left incomplete.

Fighting back tears at the funeral, Sonia shared, “Our bond was beyond words. He resumed duty the very day we got engaged—that’s the kind of dedication he had to the nation. He’ll always live in my heart, and I’ll forever be proud of him.”

For the unversed, Siddharth Yadav lost his life after a two-seater Jaguar fighter jet of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed during a night training sortie soon after take-off from the Jamnagar Airfield.

In a statement posted on X, the IAF’s Media Co-ordination Centre said the aircraft experienced a technical malfunction mid-air. Their swift action not only averted damage to the airfield but also saved lives in nearby populated areas.

While Siddharth lost his life, the other pilot is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Jamnagar.

“The IAF deeply mourns the loss of life and extends its heartfelt condolences to the grieving family,” the statement by the IAF read.

A Court of Inquiry has been initiated to probe the exact cause of the crash and the technical snag that led to the fatal incident.