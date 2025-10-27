VIDEO | Child Mauled by Stray Dogs in Warangal Sparks Outrage

New Delhi: In yet another horrifying incident, a young girl was brutally attacked by a pack of stray dogs in Shayampet, the center of Warangal district, on Monday.

The CCTV footage shows the girl walking peacefully when a group of dogs suddenly surround and knock her to the ground. A passerby rushed to her aid and managed to rescue her just in time, preventing further injuries.

However, this attack has sparked outrage among local residents, who blamed the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) for failing to act promptly on the rising stray dog menace.

“A child was severely attacked by stray dogs in Shayampet, the centre of Warangal district,” a local handle posted on social media, tagging the GWMC and demanding strict action. Videos circulating online reflect growing public fear and calls for urgent measures to control the situation.

SC Raps States Over Failure To File Compliance Reports On Stray Dogs Case

Earlier in the day, a Supreme Court bench of justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta and N.V. Anjaria on Monday summoned chief secretaries of all states and union territories, except Telangana, West Bengal and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, for failing to file compliance affidavits on stray dog management, warning that “continuous incidents are happening” and India’s image is suffering abroad.

The Bench’s summons now puts direct accountability on state administrations. With personal appearance ordered and compliance affidavits overdue, next week’s hearing will test whether on‑paper ABC implementation can translate to fewer incidents like Shayampet without abandoning the Court’s calibrated balance between animal welfare and human safety.

