Video Emerges of TMC MPs Sagarika Ghose, Mahua Moitra, Derek O'Brien and Kalyan Banerjee's Embarrassing Fight at EC

New Delhi: A video of an embarrassing fight between TMC MPs Kirti Azad and Kalyan Banerjee, in the presence of MPs Mahua Moitra, Sagarika Ghose and Derek O'Brien, has been shared by Amit Malviya of the BJP.

As per the purported video shared by BJP, the public spat happened at the Election Commission headquarters on April 4 during which, Kalyan Banerjee is heard appearing to be saying, "Aami to chahi media ho (I want the media to be here)".

Amit Malviya Shares Video of Fight Between TMC MPs Kirti Azad and Kalyan Banerjee

The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) IT Cell Head Amit Malviya shared a video of what seems like an embarrassing fight between cricketer-turned-politician Kirti Azad and Kalyan Banerjee of the Trinamool Congress. The video, the BJP claims, is from the EC headquarters on April 4th 2024. As per the videos shared by Malviya, an argument broke out in the presence of Mahua Moitra, Sagarika Ghose and Derek O'Brien, and then allegedly escalated to a level where the police personnel had to intervene.

As per the series of videos posted by BJP, Kalyan Banerjee is heard speaking in Bangla saying, “If you fight with me, do you think I will leave you? If you start, I will finish. Don’t show off your power, I have seen enough.” To this, TMC MP Derek O'Brien is seen folding hands, requesting them to stop.

Across multiple videos, including one from a closed door room, the TMC MPs seem visibly uncomfortable, with clear fiction being picked up in the audio. While the TMC is yet to issue a denial on the series of clips put out by the BJP, the videos since have gone viral on social media. Should the authenticity of the clips be established, it solidly establishes that Mamata Banerjee’s top MPs are at loggerheads.

The audio in the purported videos establishes that TMC MPs had a public mudslinging match right at the doors of the Election Commission. The genesis of the alleged friction between MPs is yet to be ascertained. In one of the clips Banerjee seems to be threatening going public on an undisclosed matter. The audio in the said clip picks up Banerjee’s alleged utterance as, “He is saying he would get me arrested…Huh.. a thief himself is threatening me of arrest. I want media to be present here. I will prove how uncivilized he is."

What Happened Among Key TMC MPs at Election Commission HQs?

The scandal unfolded after the BJP put out a series of tweets.

This Morning, via his post on ‘X’ (formerly known as Twitter), Amit Malviya has said, “On 4th April 2024, two TMC MPs had a public spat at the headquarters of the Election Commission of India, where they had gone to submit a representation. It appears the party had instructed its MPs to gather at the Parliament office to sign the memorandum before proceeding to the EC. However, the MP carrying the memorandum skipped the Parliament meeting and went directly to the EC.”

The BJP IT Cell Head's post further read, "This angered another MP, who confronted him when they came face to face at the Commission. A heated exchange followed, with the two shouting at each other — so much so that one of them asked the police personnel present to intervene."