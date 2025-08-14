Delhi Rain: Video Shows Woman Stuck As Giant Tree Falls In Kalkaji Area

New Delhi: A fierce thunderstorm, accompanied by heavy rain, swept across Delhi-NCR in the early hours of Thursday. The city was drenched as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for the day, with rain starting around 2 am and continuing into the morning.

In the Kalkaji area of South Delhi, the stormy weather took a dangerous turn. Amidst the lashing rain, a huge tree, unable to withstand the force of the wind and the sodden ground, gave way and crashed down.

It landed squarely on two bike riders who were caught in the downpour. The riders were badly injured in the incident. In the video, a girl can be seen stuck beneath the fallen tree.

Local police, under the direct supervision of ACP Kalkaji, immediately launched a rescue operation. Working against the heavy rain, they managed to free the two injured bike riders. The victims were promptly shifted to the AIIMS trauma centre for urgent medical care.

IMD Weather Update for Delhi NCR:

IMD data recorded significant rainfall in several areas, including Ayanagar (57.4 mm), Palam (49.4 mm), Mayur Vihar (17.5 mm), and Ridge (17.4mm). The storm brought with it thunderstorms and lightning, and winds reached speeds of up to 40 kilometres per hour.