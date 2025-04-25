VIDEO: Houses of Two Lashkar Terrorists Linked To Pahalgam Massacre Blown Up in South Kashmir

In a major security operation late Tuesday night, security forces recovered a high intensity found a high-powered explosive inside the house of a suspected militant, Asif Sheikh, during a search operation. Acting on specific intelligence inputs, the forces launched a cordon and search operation in the area.

While the search was being carried out, security forces discovered the explosive during a routine inspection. With the support of the bomb disposal team, the explosive was detonated promptly. Officials mentioned that if it hadn’t been found in time, it could have caused serious injuries to the soldiers nearby.

The house where the blast took place belonged to Asif Sheikh, who was linked to the Pahalgam attack.

During the night of April 24–25, authorities demolished the houses of two active militants—Asif Sheikh from Monghama Tral and Adil Thoker from Guri, Anantnag. Both were reportedly connected to the recent attack on tourists at Baisaran, Pahalgam.