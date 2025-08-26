Video: Kullu Highway, Other Roads Washed Away As Swollen Beas River Wreaks Havoc In Himachal Pradesh

Continuous heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh and Punjab has caused the Ravi, Beas, and Satluj rivers to swell, washing away the Kullu highway and flooding villages in Fazilka, Gurdaspur, Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala, and parts of Ferozepur in Punjab.

Amid incessant rainfall, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Chamba, Kangra, and Mandi districts in Himachal Pradesh for the next two days.

The Manali-Keylong-Leh road has been washed away due to heavy rainfall lasting over 36 hours.

Multiple sections of the Chandigarh-Manali Highway was washed away between Kullu and Manali.

Manali-Leh Highway has been blocked after a portion of it collapsed following the rain.

Landslides have occurred at multiple locations across the state, severely disrupting connectivity and causing significant damage to infrastructure.

On the Beas river flowing in spate, Kullu SP Dr. Karthikeyan Gokul Chandran says, "In the district, there have been damages in almost all sub-divisions. Manali is seeing the maximum damage. The National Highway has been damaged because of the heavy flow of the Beas river. Old Manali bridge has also been damaged... As per the information so far, there has been tremendous loss of property but no loss of life."

The Beas River, fed by 90,000 cusecs of water from the Pandoh Dam, has flooded nearby areas, disrupting the lives of local residents.

Rising water levels have put lives at risk, prompting authorities to monitor the situation closely.

As heavy rain continues to batter Himachal Pradesh, the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) reports that at least 68 roads, including three national highways, have been blocked at multiple points.

According to the SDMA, 2,349 electricity distribution transformers (DTRs) are out of service, and 234 water supply schemes have been disrupted.

In its Tuesday morning bulletin, the SDMA reported that since the onset of the monsoon on June 20, the death toll has reached 306, including 156 fatalities from rain-related incidents—such as landslides, flash floods, and house collapses—and 150 deaths from road accidents across the state.

Authorities reported that heavy rains in the past 24 hours have triggered multiple landslides and washed away road stretches, particularly in Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, and Kinnaur districts. National Highways NH-03, NH-05, and NH-305 remain closed at several points due to debris and road subsidence.

The power supply has been severely disrupted in rural areas, with over 2,300 transformers non-functional, affecting thousands of households. Water supply schemes have also been impacted, disrupting access to potable water in many villages.

The SDMA warned that with active monsoon conditions, the risk of further landslides and flash floods remains high. It urged people to avoid unnecessary travel and stay alert to official advisories.

Earlier today, authorities in Shimla ordered the closure of educational institutions after heavy overnight rainfall caused landslides, uprooted trees, and blocked several roads across the district.

Deputy Commissioner Anupam Kashyap issued an official order stating that all government and private schools, colleges, ITIs, polytechnics, nursing institutes, and Anganwadi centers will remain closed today for student safety. The decision follows the IMD’s prediction of heavy downpours in the region over the next 24 hours.