Video: Man Miraculously Survives After Being Trapped Between Two Buses

A shocking incident has left netizens in disbelief after a man narrowly avoided being crushed between two buses. As reported by Times Now, the incident took place in Tamil Nadu and was caught on video, which has since gone viral on social media.

The video, posted on X (formerly Twitter), shows a man trying to cross the road to catch a bus when the accident occurred. A second bus swerved into the wrong lane, crashing into the first bus and trapping the man in between. Amazingly, he managed to walk away with just a limp.

Watch the video here:

Man Miraculously Escapes Unharmed

A video surfaced showing a man stuck between two buses while crossing a road in Pattukottai, Tamil Nadu. Remarkably, he walked away with no injuries, though limping slightly. The caption read, “This is the miracle, this is the misfortune, this is his.”

